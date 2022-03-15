As part of its mission to deliver gigabit infrastructure to serve communities that it feels are being left behind by larger broadband providers, UK national network provider FullFibre has made addition to coverage in the Midlands region of England.
Operating its network as a wholesale-only platform, the Devon-based firm aiming to supply full-fibre broadband coverage to over 500,000 UK homes and businesses by 2025 while providing a competitive consumer marketplace for local and national ISPs.
The company believes that the pandemic accentuated the need for fast and reliable connectivity. Even though it noted that the increasing numbers of households were connecting multiple devices to their broadband for homeworking, home-schooling and home entertainment, only those connected to a high-quality service would be able to stream successfully across all devices at the same time.
In addition, it says that it is dedicated to increasing the speed and quality of broadband coverage across rural UK towns by installing high-speed telecoms equipment that is usually only connected across dense urban areas.
The provider’s expansion will see homes and businesses will have access to speeds of up to 1Gbps both up and downstream, futureproofing the connectivity infrastructure in the Bewdley and Shipston-on-Stour areas, while it also announced that had lit its first fibre cabinet in Droitwich Spa, one of many cabinets expected as part of the town’s rollout with a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network.
“Fast and reliable connectivity is more important than ever before and at FullFibre, our main goal is to close the digital divide between rural and urban areas so that all regions across the UK, have equal opportunities,” commented CEO Oliver Helm. “The new service will connect those in Bewdley and Shipston-on-Stour who currently lack access to fast and dependable digital networks to a high-quality service.
