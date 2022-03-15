In a strategic realignment as well as a rebrand, Germany-based Leonine Studios has renamed its production company Odeon Entertainment as Madame Zheng Production with a primary focus on equality and diversity in every aspect of the production business.
The new brand is designed to represent a company that develops and produces emotional, value-driven non-fiction content that is as entertaining as it is relevant. Based in Munich and Vienna, Madame Zheng Production will aim to develop and produce what it calls entertaining, relevant, value-driven and glamorous formats, that it says will be “visually innovative, recognisable and unique.” Madame Zheng Production will advocate for and champion equality and diversity in front of and behind the camera.
Tina Wagner, previously producer and executive producer at RedSeven Entertainment (pictured right), and Nina Etspüler, co-head of entertainment at Leonine Studios (pictured left), are joining the management team and will lead the company under Wagner's direction as managing director along with Martin Schneider, Odeon Entertainment’s long-standing MD.
"We want to create programmes that appeal to everyone and don't limit ourselves to specific genres or target audiences,” Wagner explained, “Our main focus is to develop entertaining, value-driven and glamorous formats that are visually innovative, recognisable and unique. The new company name reflects our brand essence. Madame Zheng, the name of a legendary pirate, symbolises for us a strong unconventional woman who is very successful at what she does. And that's how we're starting out now - ready to conquer the TV landscape. I'm very excited to embark on this journey.”
Etspüler joined Leonine in January 2021, and since then Leonine says that it has aimed to pursue the goal of establishing a production brand that advocates for equality and diversity in front of and behind the camera. Such themes, it added, are essential for the company in the production market.
“The entertainment sector in Germany, in particular, has a lot of catching-up to do, which is why we want to consciously champion equality and diversity. I am very pleased that we can now put our plans into practice with such a distinguished and talented colleague as Tina Wagner,” added Fred Kogel, CEO and co-head of entertainment at Leonine Studios. “Madame Zheng Production perfectly complements our existing entertainment brands i&u TV and SEO Entertainment. In its entirety, Leonine Studios now covers an even broader spectrum within non-fiction production. This will generate further growth for our Leonine Production division.”
