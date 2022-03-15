In a major expansion for the music, media, and technology company, Stingray Group has launched 17 free ad-supported channels (FAST channels) on the streaming platform Galxy TV in Canada and the US.
Galxy TV describes itself as a next generation free streaming television service, delivering a curated suite of live and original channels in English and Spanish as well as free and subscription on-demand films in partnership with TV networks, films studios and digital entertainment companies.
Montreal-based Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels and FAST channels.
The new Music section features Qello Concerts by Stingray, Stingray Karaoke, Stingray Classica, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray CMusic, Stingray Naturescape and 11 Stingray Music channels for users to access at no extra cost. Each channel is said to be curated by in-house music experts to offer lean-back entertainment for every demographic any time of day.
“Stingray’s value proposition is to bring the top music entertainment to viewers and provide instant access to their favourite artists,” said Stingray chief revenue officer David Purdy. “We are delighted to partner with Galxy TV and look forward to making music a more integral part of their users’ daily lives.”
“Bringing value to our audience is baked into the Galxy ethos, Stingray’s suite of music and entertainment channels does just that,” added GalxyTV CEO Tom Ashley. “With Stingray our users have access to premium music services, which really helps round out our diverse channel line-up.”
