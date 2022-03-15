The umbrella brand that houses the comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across NBCU’s television portfolio, NBCU Launch, has forged a partnership with Telemundo to increase the number of Hispanic female directors working in scripted television.
Citing the latest DGA Episodic TV Director Inclusion Report, the companies say that only 2.4% of scripted series episodes were helmed by Latina directors out of more than 4,300 episodes produced in the 2019-20 season. The new partnership - an extension of the Hispanic network’s corporate initiative Mujeres Imparables (Unstoppable Women) - aims to address the need for more directing opportunities for what the two companies describe as a “severely underrepresented” community. Mujeres Imparables initiative which seeks to advance Latinas by sharing their diverse success stories, highlighting their contributions to all sectors of society and fostering solutions for the challenges that remain for their progress.
As part of the plan to achieve its aims, NBCU Launch is introducing a Telemundo track to its Female Forward initiative, which has already provided experienced female directors an opportunity to break into episodic television over the last four years. Along with the NBCU Launch TV Directors Programme (formerly known as the Emerging Director Programme), they are the entertainment industry’s first scripted directing programmes that guarantee at least one in-season directing credit for its participants.
The goal of the combined NBCU Launch TV Directors Program and Female Forward is to systemically increase the number of experienced directors of underrepresented backgrounds in episodic television. Female Forward is focused on female directors while the NBCU Launch TV Directors Program is intended for ethnically diverse male and nonbinary directors. Participants shadow on up to two episodes of an NBCU scripted series before directing an in-season episode of the same series.
Starting with the upcoming 2022-23 class and thereafter, two Female Forward applicants who select the Telemundo track of the programme will shadow on at least two episodes of a Telemundo scripted series, culminating in an in-season directing assignment on the same series.
“Our new partnership with Telemundo is emblematic of one of our core goals, which is to combine inclusion efforts with our sister networks and studios so that together we can create comprehensive and meaningful change,” commented Jeanne Mau, senior vice president, TV programming diversity, equity and inclusion at NBCUniversal. “Our shared objectives with Telemundo give us a unique opportunity to place an even greater focus on Hispanic female directors. This evolution of our ground-breaking Female Forward initiative is just the beginning of our efforts to grow this underrepresented community while we also continue to focus on other marginalized groups who still desperately need opportunities in the director’s chair.”
“The numbers don’t lie – Latinas are underrepresented across our industry, and especially in the director’s chair,” added Mónica Gil, EVP, chief administrative and marketing officer, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “We’re thrilled to be working hand in hand with our colleagues at NBCUniversal to support a shared commitment to our Latina community. We can’t wait to meet the directors and bring even more visionary and unstoppable women to the network.”
Submissions for the new classes of Female Forward and the NBCU Launch TV Directors Program have already opened on the NBCU LAUNCH site and will close on 3 April 2022.
