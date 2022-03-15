Appropriately kicking off its offer at the marketplace with a look at a Netherlands football legend, DFW International has revealed a MIPTV slate that is says offers a unique selection of documentary films/series, drama series, and kids/family programming.
Currently in production, Van Gaal: The Man Behind The Legend (1 x 120’) heads the offer for the sales division for Dutch Film Works, painting portrait of the Dutch national team coach Louis van Gaal, who previously coached FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Ajax, AZ and Manchester United.
Produced by Doxy, the film follows Van Gaal over a period of three years and captures him in both public and private moments. In conversations with football stars such as Wayne Rooney, Luís Figo, Xavi and Arjen Robben, but also with his wife and daughters. It is said to be a complete picture of Van Gaal's unprecedented international career and the man behind the much-discussed public image.
Selected for CANNESERIES in the Short Form Competition is Hacked (10 x 14’), a youth skewed drama series produced by Dingie. It follows three popular, witty and hip teenagers. Although they are best friends, and seem to share everything, their secrets run deeper than the internet itself. Ironically, these youngsters are more trusting of their phones – repositories of all their personal data – than of their friends. However, when they discover these have been hacked, everything is thrown into disarray. Desperate to prevent their secrets from being exposed, they find themselves at the mercy of a hacker who makes increasingly challenging demands in exchange for their privacy which leads the three friends to confront their deepest, darkest fears and secrets.
With the first episodes ready to present to buyers, the documentary series Voices Of Liberation (11 x 52’) takes viewers back to the largest military campaign in Dutch history, exploring the memorial route that connects the liberation of Europe at the end of the Second World War. Unique diary entries, letters and other writing from that time provide a very personal perspective, as well-known hosts from various European countries retrace the liberation route followed by the Western Allies during WW2. The series is produced by Czar TV Film & TV for Netflix and Streamz.
DFW International will also be presenting a selection of films to TV buyers which includes the Christmas film Hotel Sinestra (1x90’) and family adventure feature NINJAS DOWN THE STREET (1 x 95’).
