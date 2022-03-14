Mana Sports and Entertainment Group has appointed endurance sports specialist Gravity Media as the broadcast partner for the Pho3nix Sub7 and Sub8 Project, powered by Zwift.
Set to take place in June 2022 at the Dekra Lausitzring in Germany, the culmination of an18-month project, the Pho3nix Sub7 and Sub8, powered by Zwift will aim to set a new world standard of human physical achievement, featuring the world’s greatest triathletes. It will showcase the attempt by Alistair Brownlee and Kristian Blummenfelt to go under seven hours and Nicola Spirig and Lucy Charles-Barclay to go under eight hours over the demanding full distance of triathlon.
The event broadcast promises to deliver what is claimed to be an unprecedented level of planning and “world-best” content and programming, engaging a global audience in this historic, sophisticated, audacious project that showcases human progress and inspires generations. The Sub7 and Sub8 Project involves a 9.5-hour live broadcast: 8 hours of live racing bookended with pre- and post-show content, featuring a host of special guests, pre-recorded content and technical analysis.
The broadcast will be globally available for free via streams on sub7sub8.com, as well the Pho3nix Foundation YouTube and Facebook platforms. With a new standard of human physical achievement likely to be set, the live broadcast will also be supported by a widely distributed one-hour highlights programme to tell the story purely from the athletes’ perspective and cover the full lead-up and race week experience.
Gravity Media has covered triathlon and similar events for 15 years. Its pedigree spans the inaugural Super League Triathlon broadcast at Hamilton Island and Ironman documentaries, as well as providing production teams to service large projects such as Olympic Games coverage and technical provision for global broadcasts such as the Australian, US and French Opens.
“It’s a pleasure for Gravity Media to be working alongside Mana Group to bring the Sub 7 Sub 8 project to global screens,” says Mike Purcell, Head of Production for Gravity Media in Australia. “This innovative and gruelling triathlon world record event will be matched by our innovative broadcast technology to engage fans through interactivity and immersion by being put in the athletes’ shoes through backstories and on-screen race data analytics.”
Pho3nix Foundation board member and Mana CEO Chris McCormack added: “Gravity Media and Mana’s senior leadership team have a long track record of collaborating on world-class, innovative broadcast productions, including the development of the inaugural Super League Hamilton Island broadcast. Gravity Media are willing partners who share our vision, are willing to challenge the norm and have a thirst for entertainment-led sports productions. We can’t think of a better partner to bring this extraordinary attempt to screens across the globe.”
