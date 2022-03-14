With the news service at the heart of rolling coverage of the invasion of Ukraine, leading new service CNN has confirmed 29 March 2022 as the US debut date for its eagerly-awaited direct-to-consumer offer CNN+.
CNN+ will aim to expand CNN’s multiplatform global reach to provide a new, additive experience that complements the core linear networks and digital platforms to serve superfans, news junkies and fans of quality non-fiction programming. It will feature original, live, on-demand and interactive programming as a standalone direct-to-consumer service with offerings that are separate and distinct from CNN, CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español linear TV channels.
At launch, the service will have 8-12 hours of live, daily programming offering topical deep dives and lifestyle content.It will also feature some of CNN’s most prominent talent, as well as several new faces, alongside a community component for fans to connect directly with anchors and experts in real time conversations.
“29 March will be an important day in the history of CNN and CNN+ will be a critical part of our future,” said Andrew Morse, CNN EVP, chief digital officer and head of CNN+. “I am so proud of the work our teams have done to ensure our world class journalism and storytelling comes to life on this new platform. We can’t wait for our subscribers to experience it.”
“We’re excited for everyone to experience CNN+ and see what we’ve been working on,” added Alex MacCallum, CNN worldwide head of product and general manager for CNN+. “We have a really compelling content offering with CNN’s world class journalists and are confident in the product offered at this compelling price.”
Gooiung forward, CNN will have a single CNN app that will offer access to both CNN+ and TV everywhere (TVE) experiences, offering what the company assures will be easy navigation between the two. In the single CNN app, CNN+ customers can explore a range of new live, on-demand and interactive content through editorially-curated and personalised experiences that suit their interests. Pay-TV customers can also enjoy the TVE experience, including access to CNN’s linear TV feeds of CNN, CNN International and HLN as well as an on-demand offering, which will be available exclusively to pay-TV customers.
