Covering crime, health, art, architecture, travel, gardening and other genres, Flame Distribution will be presenting 100 hours of new unscripted programming to buyers at the upcoming MIPTV market.
At the head of the slate for the company that has offices in Sydney, London and New York, is true crime documentary series Moors Murders (3 x 52’) produced by MAP TV. Looking at one of Britain’s most notorious crimes even six decades later, tells series aims to tell the full the story including, the mothers’ grief and the continued police searches for victims’ remains.
New documentary series also on offer include Aussie Kids A&E (8 x 45’) produced by Prospero productions. Currently in production it explores one of the best children’s hospitals in the world, where not only is the care state-of-the-art but the design has been carefully thought out to give both the children and their families a relaxing, experience while they seek the treatment they need.
Other factual entertainment offers includes The Art of the Garden (6 x 60’), new from producers Colonial Pictures, which showcases the best of contemporary garden design around the world, whilst Flame will also be presenting a new season with Series 3 of The Art of Architecture (10 x 60’ – pictured ) which takes viewers on a grand tour through the work of architects who are shaping the modern world.
Produced by Making Movies, New Zealand from a Train (2 x 45’) takes viewers on a train journey through the iconic landscapes of New Zealand, whilst recording stories about local people, their work, lives and daily challenges along the way.
“Our varied new slate so a very colourful selection of high-end productions that we believe will appeal to international broadcaster,” said Fiona Gilroy, content sales and acquisitions director, Flame Distribution commenting on the slate. “We carefully select the producers we represent and more often than not are also involved at development stage, and working closely with various broadcasters or co-pro partners to finance the production, so getting to the stage when we can deliver to our buyers is incredibly rewarding.”
