Making good on its recent commitment to focus on formats, global content business Distribution360 has announced options with production partners in key territories for its competition title, Race Against the Tide.
Created and produced by marblemedia, Race Against the Tide puts sand sculpting teams to the test as they compete against each other and also against the ticking clock of the tide. Competitors dig, pound, and carve their way to extraordinary sculptures entirely made of sand, before the tide comes crashing in to take their creations back out to sea. In each episode, competitors are challenged with nailing the theme, impressing the judges and avoiding elimination.
D360 believes that the natural jeopardy created by Mother Nature and basic science provides authentic high-stakes drama and truly unique format beats.
The original 10 x 30 series, commissioned by CBC, was filmed on the shores of the Bay of Fundy, New Brunswick, in Canada – home to the highest tide in the world. First options for the Race Against the Tide format have now been signed in Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, New Zealand, and the UK & Ireland. Eureka Productions (Holy Moley, Full Bloom, The Voice) has taken the format in Australia, Free Kings (Bake Off, Junior Bake Off) for Dutch-speaking Belgium, BBC Studios (Bake Off, Dancing With the Stars) for both French and German-speaking territories in Europe, EQ Media Group (Cooks on Fire, Buying Byron) in New Zealand, and Tern Television (Inside the Zoo, Scotland’s Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle) for the UK & Ireland.
Commenting on what he believed the programme could do, Chris Culvenor co-CEO of Eureka Productions said: “We are excited to add Race Against the Tide to Eureka’s slate. Set in stunning coastal locations, this high-stakes race against Mother Nature is truly event television, featuring incredible sand sculpting skills and eye-popping reveals. It's a distinctive hit format that's the perfect fit for the Australian audience and our breath-taking beaches.”
Added Diane Rankin, Distribution360’s SVP rights and executive producer: “We are thrilled to head into MIPTV with the momentum of such prominent production companies signed up to develop [Race Against the Tide] in their own territory. Creatives immediately saw the opportunity for this environmentally friendly competition series to have a uniquely localised look and feel that showcases their own coastal backdrops and beaches.”
D360 believes that the natural jeopardy created by Mother Nature and basic science provides authentic high-stakes drama and truly unique format beats.
The original 10 x 30 series, commissioned by CBC, was filmed on the shores of the Bay of Fundy, New Brunswick, in Canada – home to the highest tide in the world. First options for the Race Against the Tide format have now been signed in Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, New Zealand, and the UK & Ireland. Eureka Productions (Holy Moley, Full Bloom, The Voice) has taken the format in Australia, Free Kings (Bake Off, Junior Bake Off) for Dutch-speaking Belgium, BBC Studios (Bake Off, Dancing With the Stars) for both French and German-speaking territories in Europe, EQ Media Group (Cooks on Fire, Buying Byron) in New Zealand, and Tern Television (Inside the Zoo, Scotland’s Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle) for the UK & Ireland.
Commenting on what he believed the programme could do, Chris Culvenor co-CEO of Eureka Productions said: “We are excited to add Race Against the Tide to Eureka’s slate. Set in stunning coastal locations, this high-stakes race against Mother Nature is truly event television, featuring incredible sand sculpting skills and eye-popping reveals. It's a distinctive hit format that's the perfect fit for the Australian audience and our breath-taking beaches.”
Added Diane Rankin, Distribution360’s SVP rights and executive producer: “We are thrilled to head into MIPTV with the momentum of such prominent production companies signed up to develop [Race Against the Tide] in their own territory. Creatives immediately saw the opportunity for this environmentally friendly competition series to have a uniquely localised look and feel that showcases their own coastal backdrops and beaches.”