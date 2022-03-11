Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS) has deployed the GV AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform from Grass Valley to enable cloud-based production and playout capabilities for Australian streaming service Stan’s premium, live and on-demand add-on sport package bringing premium European football to Australian viewers.
Using GV AMPP, Stan Sport is now delivering Ultra HD coverage of premium live sports, such as the UEFA Champions League, to its subscribers. While GV AMPP is currently used by other customers in the Australian market, this is the first use of AMPP for cloud-native live sports in the Asia-Pacific region.
At peak times, Stan can manage 32 simultaneous live channels to bring every Europa League game to Australian fans, and for the first time, key Champions League matches, live in UHD. No physical infrastructure is required. TBS provisions each channel for the duration of the game, while Stan Sport operators manage each channel from a customised interface using a standard web browser from anywhere with a public internet connection.
The solution allows Stan to create a highly tailored solution to meet business and operation needs, creating a new revenue stream opportunities and deliver new customer experiences.
“Getting premium live sports content to our subscribers in the most efficient and reliable way, without sacrificing quality, is a key focus for our business,” explained Stan chief technology officer John Hogan. “It is vital that we have access to state-of-the-art technology that enables us to do that. Our experience with AMPP and TBS is that they are delivering a streamlined, reliable and robust solution that meets all of our operational requirements. The Stan Sport team is very pleased with the quality and consistency of the platform. It has enabled us to deliver the premium, edge-of-your-seat content for which we are known.”
“We wanted a truly cloud-first solution to deliver the flexibility that is absolutely essential to meet Stan’s requirements,” added Telstra Broadcast Services chief technology officer Carl Petch. “We recognised the potential of AMPP when it launched in 2020, and we’ve seen several other successful global deployments of the technology. We’re thrilled to be named a managed service provider for AMPP and to have our first live customer streaming in UHD. We are excited about our partnership with Grass Valley and what we can achieve together using the public cloud environment, our networks and their software.”
