White-label live and video streaming SaaS solution provider OKAST has entered a strategic partnership with server-side-ad-insertion (SSAI) technology provider Ad Insertion Platform (AIP) to integrate SSAI technology into its platform as well as sell its customers’ advertising inventory.
The alliance is also designed to allow AIP supporting OKAST’s expansion of ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and its Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels. The integration of AIP’s SSAI platform DAIConnect will enable OKAST’s customers to insert dynamic ads into their video content, while ensuring the best user experience. DAIConnect offers flexibility and scalability and is fully agnostic, allowing customers to work with any SSP or ad server.
With AIP Monetiz, its video ad monetisation services, AIP says that it can manage OKAST customers’ advertising inventory by selling the complete or unsold inventory to improve advertising yield and maximise fill rate.
“Our partnership with AIP is long term and strategic,” commented OKAST CEO Cédric Monnier. “Our aim is to complement each other’s’ product offerings so to help our clients to grow by benefiting of all business models opportunities. AIP is a key technology partner, and we are keen to build the future together.”
“With our SSAI and monetisation services, OKAST will enable publishers and broadcasters to unleash their full potential and unlock new inventory and will benefit from an all-in-one offering fully integrated,” added Ad Insertion Platform CEO Laurent Potesta. “This collaboration will further strengthen our best-in-class ad insertion solution and continue our mission to improve SSAI technology and ad revenues for our partners and end users.”
