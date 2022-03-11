A survey from Haivision has revealed the trends and technologies moving the broadcast industry forward and stresses that the key to broadcasters’ success will rely on how flexible and agile they can make their broadcast workflows.









“The last two years have brought rapid and lasting changes to the way television broadcasters contribute, produce, distribute, and deliver content,” said Haivision vice president of marketing Marcus Schioler, commenting on In the third annual Broadcast IP Transformation Report, the provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions surveyed more than 650 broadcast and media professionals worldwide. It gained insights from a range of its broadcast customers and prospects to gain a clearer understanding of the challenges they face, the technologies they are currently using and their opinions about emerging technologies that will impact the future of the industry.Among the key findings from the report was Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) is the most widely used transport protocol. The open-source standard, designed to optimise streaming performance across unpredictable networks such as the internet was employed by 63% of the broadcasters surveyed, overtaking the legacy RTMP protocol as the most commonly used method of transporting video over IP.Broadcasters were also forging ahead with IP transformation. Almost two-thirds (65%) of those surveyed had already migrated at least part of their broadcast infrastructure to IP, despite challenges including dealing with budget limitations and the complexities of transitioning workflows.Just like with many other industries, the past two years have significantly impacted how broadcasters are working and producing content and of those surveyed, 60% believed that the future will involve employing new hybrid workflows with a growing mix of on-premise, IP and cloud technologies for both on-site and remote staff.The internet was also fuelling live production. Nearly four in five broadcasters were relying on the internet for contributing video to live production workflows. The internet and low latency video streaming was also instrumental in decentralising remote production, enabling staff and talent to work from anywhere.5G continued as the biggest technology trend impacting the industry. For the third consecutive year of this report, and noted by 68%, 5G topped the list of technologies that will most impact broadcasters within the next five years. Broadcasters observed that 5G was poised to make high bandwidth, low latency internet access ubiquitous and extend IP-based workflows for any type of live event.“The last two years have brought rapid and lasting changes to the way television broadcasters contribute, produce, distribute, and deliver content,” said Haivision vice president of marketing Marcus Schioler, commenting on the Broadcast IP Transformation Report. “This year’s survey results give us a clearer understanding of how broadcasters are adapting to their new hybrid reality, whether it's how and where they work or what technologies they use. The key to their success will rely on how flexible and agile they can make their broadcast workflows.”