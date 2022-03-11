Paramount division Viacom International Studios (VIS) has announced an exclusive first-look deal with international TV star Jaime Camil to develop exclusive Spanish language and majority-Spanish language scripted and non-scripted content for its Paramount+ direct-to-consumer service.





Camil is regarded as one of the most influential actors in the world. He is best known for his roles as Fernando Mendiola in La Fea Más Bella and Rogelio de la Vega in Jane the Virgin, the latter of which brought him two nominations for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and being named by Vanity Fair as one of the Best New TV Characters. Camil is also a Golden Globe Award nominee, AFI Award, two-time Teen Choice Award (2018 & 2019), ALMA Award, NHMC Award, and Imagen Award winner. He was most recently in the musical series Schmigadoon! and the thriller Kimi and is currently filming the highly anticipated biopic of Vicente Fernandez in Mexico.



Under the terms of the agreement, Camil will create, develop and produce for the streaming service. Assessing whet the deal will mean, he said: “Paramount is home to some of the most beloved and iconic films and television shows of all time. I am thrilled and humbled to join their family. Throughout history, stories have been one of the most potent drivers of society and culture. Storytelling generates empathy and it imparts wisdom through characters in place of lived experience…I look forward to developing and producing meaningful stories with the amazing team at Paramount.”



“We are excited to welcome Jaime Camil to our roster of global talent working to bring the best premium content to Paramount+,” added JC Acosta, president of International Studios & Networks Southern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. “With Jaime’s experience and creative focus we are confident that he’ll bring the best



is a key contributor to the company’s content ecosystem and currently has more than 180 projects under development and has dozens of partnerships with international talent, including some of the most renowned Spanish language creators. Camil is regarded as one of the most influential actors in the world. He is best known for his roles as Fernando Mendiola in La Fea Más Bella and Rogelio de la Vega in Jane the Virgin, the latter of which brought him two nominations for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and being named by Vanity Fair as one of the Best New TV Characters. Camil is also a Golden Globe Award nominee, AFI Award, two-time Teen Choice Award (2018 & 2019), ALMA Award, NHMC Award, and Imagen Award winner. He was most recently in the musical series Schmigadoon! and the thriller Kimi and is currently filming the highly anticipated biopic of Vicente Fernandez in Mexico.Under the terms of the agreement, Camil will create, develop and produce for the streaming service. Assessing whet the deal will mean, he said: “Paramount is home to some of the most beloved and iconic films and television shows of all time. I am thrilled and humbled to join their family. Throughout history, stories have been one of the most potent drivers of society and culture. Storytelling generates empathy and it imparts wisdom through characters in place of lived experience…I look forward to developing and producing meaningful stories with the amazing team at Paramount.”“We are excited to welcome Jaime Camil to our roster of global talent working to bring the best premium content to Paramount+,” added JC Acosta, president of International Studios & Networks Southern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. “With Jaime’s experience and creative focus we are confident that he’ll bring the best Spanish-language content to Paramount+ that resonates with our audiences around the world.” The international studio of Paramount, VIS is a key contributor to the company’s content ecosystem and currently has more than 180 projects under development and has dozens of partnerships with international talent, including some of the most renowned Spanish language creators.