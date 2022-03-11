Online video platform STN Video has announced a multi-year contract extension of its distribution partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) to maintain its status as the exclusive online video distribution platform for local and national US publishers.
STN’s online video platform (OVP) allows publishers access to premium videos, along with monetisation. Publishing partners will continue to access NHL game highlights, interviews, top plays and other video content during the NHL regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Among the new features will be the Daily Game Roundup - a daily video that features the biggest storylines and highlights from all NHL games in action that day. Additional content for publishers also includes off-ice video content from NHL.com including trades, signings, playoff previews, the NHL Draft, Free Agency and other news and studio analysis. This new video content is available for local and national STN publishers to use in their editorial.
“STN Video’s reach of over 1900 publishers enables the NHL to reach both current and new hockey fans wherever they consume their sports and hockey news,” said Stephen McArdle, NHL senior executive vice president, digital media and strategic planning commenting on the new deal. “We’re looking forward to working with STN to continue growing the viewership of the NHL together.”
“The expansive reach of the NHL combined with the competitive nature of the league make NHL content a must watch,” added STN Video CEO Matthew Watson. “We’re dedicated to working closely with the NHL throughout this partnership to grow the engagement of NHL highlights and other video content with millions of incremental fans.”
Among the new features will be the Daily Game Roundup - a daily video that features the biggest storylines and highlights from all NHL games in action that day. Additional content for publishers also includes off-ice video content from NHL.com including trades, signings, playoff previews, the NHL Draft, Free Agency and other news and studio analysis. This new video content is available for local and national STN publishers to use in their editorial.
“STN Video’s reach of over 1900 publishers enables the NHL to reach both current and new hockey fans wherever they consume their sports and hockey news,” said Stephen McArdle, NHL senior executive vice president, digital media and strategic planning commenting on the new deal. “We’re looking forward to working with STN to continue growing the viewership of the NHL together.”
“The expansive reach of the NHL combined with the competitive nature of the league make NHL content a must watch,” added STN Video CEO Matthew Watson. “We’re dedicated to working closely with the NHL throughout this partnership to grow the engagement of NHL highlights and other video content with millions of incremental fans.”