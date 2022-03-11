As it looked to identify technologies for its new TV 3.0 standard, the Brazilian Terrestrial Television System Forum (Forum SBTVD) has used Ateme’s TITAN Live solution to select versatile video coding (VVC) as the sole mandatory video coding system.
The technical evaluation phase was conducted by an independent test lab appointed by the SBTVD Forum and funded by the Brazilian Ministry of Communications. Using Ateme’s technology, it found that VVC addresses the complete range of mandatory use cases defined by the SBTVD Forum, having been tailored to efficiently address all formats (SD to 8K), dynamic ranges (SDR to HDR) and types of content, including gaming, sport, movies, screen content and video conferencing, while achieving maximum compression efficiency, even in a live workflow.
Ateme said that its involvement in the TV 3.0 project, in which it also contributed to the selection of audio MPEG-H technology, made it among the first company of its kind to help Brazil in the race to develop a next generation digital terrestrial television system, slated for launch in 2024. The decision to adopt VVC follows a technical evaluation which used Ateme’s TITAN Live platform for the first implementation of VVC in a live environment, providing real-time encoding with low latency. This is said to have demonstrated VVC’s readiness for use in both live over the air and OTT broadcast.
As part of the ATSC 3.0 task force, Ateme sees itself as having played a vital role in recommending several ATSC 3.0 technologies to the Brazilian government in recent years. By taking part in this process, Ateme believes that it has proved that its TITAN Live technology perfectly fits the mature and ready for VVC deployments ecosystem, and has the potential to enable personalisation, immersive sound and digital ad insertion (DAI). It also highlighted that Ateme’s technology is capable of delivering VVC compression in a live workflow and facilitates broadcast/broadband convergence.
“The convergence of broadcast and broadband combines the best of both worlds: the efficiency of broadcast with the incredible flexibility of broadband,” noted Ateme CTO Mickael Raulet. “After having powered the rollout of many ATSC 3.0 deployments in the USA, we are excited to be involved in the development of the TV 3.0 standard in Brazil, which promises to shake up the experience for Brazilian viewers and enable new monetisation models for the country’s video service providers.”
