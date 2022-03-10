Offering a clear indication as to the direction of traditional media, UK news title The Guardian has unveiled a free ad supported television (FAST) channel on VOD platform Rakuten TV.
As part of a new partnership, the new channel is designed to give audiences in the UK and across Europe the opportunity to enjoy a range of documentaries and video journalism content from Guardian. These include an Oscar-winning short film and a BAFTA-nominated documentary to hard-hitting original series, the Guardian will bring its world-class video journalism to life on Rakuten TV.
The Guardian FAST channel will be available in the 43 countries where Rakuten TV is distributed, with a potential reach of more than 110 millions households via its branded remote-control button and pre-installed app on select Samsung, LG and Vestel Smart TV devices, among others, as well as on Samsung’s own FAST TV service Samsung TV Plus in select countries.
The deal also marks the first time the Guardian’s documentaries and videos will appear on a scheduled, linear channel.
“At the Guardian, we have always sought to make our journalism available to people around the world,” remarked Robert Hahn, director of business affairs and platform partnerships, Guardian News & Media. “Through this new agreement with Rakuten TV, we hope to broaden the distribution of Guardian content even further and make a selection of our brilliant video series and documentaries even more discoverable.”
Rakuten TV CEO Cedric Dufour added: “The addition of the Guardian to our linear channels bouquet further demonstrate our commitment in expanding the platform’s free offer with top tier content and brands, opening up new opportunities for our users as well as for advertisers to get in front of the Guardian audiences”.
The Guardian FAST channel will be available in the 43 countries where Rakuten TV is distributed, with a potential reach of more than 110 millions households via its branded remote-control button and pre-installed app on select Samsung, LG and Vestel Smart TV devices, among others, as well as on Samsung’s own FAST TV service Samsung TV Plus in select countries.
The deal also marks the first time the Guardian’s documentaries and videos will appear on a scheduled, linear channel.
“At the Guardian, we have always sought to make our journalism available to people around the world,” remarked Robert Hahn, director of business affairs and platform partnerships, Guardian News & Media. “Through this new agreement with Rakuten TV, we hope to broaden the distribution of Guardian content even further and make a selection of our brilliant video series and documentaries even more discoverable.”
Rakuten TV CEO Cedric Dufour added: “The addition of the Guardian to our linear channels bouquet further demonstrate our commitment in expanding the platform’s free offer with top tier content and brands, opening up new opportunities for our users as well as for advertisers to get in front of the Guardian audiences”.