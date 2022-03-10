While other regions’ pay-TV sectors have been characterised by mass cord-cutting, the Asia Pacific industry is the most vibrant in the world, and a study from Digital TV Research is predicting that this situation will maintain until 2027 at least.
The latest in the Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts report calculates that propelled by China and India, which together will account for 81% of the region’s total, the region will have 649 million pay-TV subscribers by 2027, with numbers increasing by 26 million from the end of 2021. This will mean pay-TV penetration will stay at two-thirds of TV households.
India will be the growth engine, adding 11 million pay-TV subscribers between 2021 and 2027 to total 1777.5 million. While China will boast 344.8 million users, only 5 million will be added over the next five years. OTT penetration is set to be much higher in China than in India.
In terms of platforms, IPTV is forecast to be the biggest pay-TV winner across the region – adding 65 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027 to take its total to 337 million. IPTV subscribers overtook cable TV ones across the region in 2021. Much of this growth will happen in China, up by 44 million, as cable subs convert to OTT or IPTV and India, up by 16 million.
The Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts report also noted that digital cable subscriptions will fall by 29 million between 2021 and 2027. China will lose 38 million digital cable subscribers.”
