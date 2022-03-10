Video service quality and customer experience technology provider Agama Technologies is working in partnership with video distribution management firm Divitel to deploy a monitoring solution at Digicel Group for quality assurance of the OTT head-end in its video delivery network.
Digicel Group serves consumers and business customers in 32 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Pacific and the new solution is designed to offer complete monitoring of unicast and multicast streams, giving the Caribbean telco and home entertainment provider with essential insights to manage critical issues that might have an impact on the end-user video experience.
The company first implemented Agama’s solution in 2016, initially for IP/cable TV, will now use the Agama solution to ensure the shift from IP to OTT/ABR. For this transition to happen smoothly Divitel will deliver low/high-level designs, perform the installation, embed the solution within Digicel engineering teams, provide advice, training and set acceptable performance KPI’s and thresholds while offering first-line support to the different regional Digicel subsidiaries 24/7.
Agama believes the transition from IP to OTT/ABR is not an easy one. It notes that Digicel’s complex network will require OTT/ABR monitoring for various device types and platforms, as well as for analytics. The monitoring and analytics provided by Agama solution are designed to ensure the network is stable and the service quality remains at the highest levels. The solution can provide real-time insights and analyse substantial amounts of data, providing dashboards, alarming, correlation, and analytics applications that help operations and development teams to efficiently operate and improve their video service.
“We’re pleased about the partnership with Divitel as their help to install and support our solution in Digicel’s complex environment ensures that our product is fully leveraged and the customer is well supported”, said Mikael Dahlgren, CEO of Agama Technologies. “Digicel is an old customer of Agama and we’re very happy to continue supporting them in transitioning from the traditional cable to OTT. I’m sure Digicel will make significant progress by adopting the new OTT technology.”
“We are honoured that our partner Agama asked us to support this important customer of theirs. This project is right up our ally aligning perfectly within our vision on the importance of data insights to maximise efficiency and move towards a not-so-distant future in which video distribution ecosystems are fully automised,’ said Hans Kornmann, CEO and founder of Divitel.
