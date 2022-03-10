In the latest of its current round of restructuring, ITV has named Andrew Cosslett as its new Chair to succeed Sir Peter Bazalgette, who will step down after just over six years in the role and nine years on the Board.
With effect from 1 June 2022, Cosslett will join the board as an independent non-executive director and Chair designate and will become non-executive chair with effect from 29 September 2022 when Bazalgette stands down.
Cosslett has spent his career in a range of consumer facing sectors and is also the chair of FTSE 100 international home improvement company Kingfisher PLC. He has extensive stakeholder management experience, has worked internationally across an extensive range of businesses and has a strong track record in strategic business transformation. He is also is the former chief executive of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG).
Commenting on the announcement, Edward Bonham Carter, ITV's senior independent non-executive director, said: "We are delighted that Andrew will be joining us as chair of ITV. Having conducted a thorough and detailed process, the board is confident that we have found an excellent new chair, out of a very strong field of candidates."
Added ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall: "ITV is very grateful to Baz for the role he has played as our chair as we have transformed the company into the much stronger, more flexible and digitally scaled business it is today. He will be greatly missed by the entire business. The next few years will be exciting for ITV as we launch [new streaming service] ITVX and continue to deliver our digital acceleration. I'm really pleased that Andrew, with his huge wealth of experience, will be with us as chair as we continue to grow and deliver on our ambition."
For his part Cosslett said: "I am delighted to be joining ITV. This is an exciting time for the media sector with viewing habits and the needs of advertisers evolving rapidly. During the years of Peter's chairmanship ITV has undergone a remarkable transformation and is very well placed to take advantage of these sector trends. The Company has an enviable reputation for connecting with millions of people every day, reflecting and shaping culture. I am looking forward to supporting Carolyn and the team on the next leg of their exciting journey."
