In a rollout of a product designed specifically for houses of worship, allowing them to easily connect and engage with audiences on any device, from wherever they are watching, Redemption Church has selected Haivision Connect to help streamline its workflow and deliver livestreamed services to its online viewership.









Throughout the pandemic, with limited in-person worship and challenges implementing new technology workflows, many churches have struggled to connect with their congregations. For Redemption, however, its online viewership has skyrocketed. Its Facebook community, which has grown from around 40,000 views on a weekend to over 1.5 million.



Committed to streaming its increasingly popular Sunday service but limited by its legacy equipment, Redemption Church turned to long-time partner Haivision as it searched for a solution to cope with the rapidly growing demand from its online viewership. With a technology partnership spanning almost 10 years, Redemption Church looked again to Haivision Connect to help simplify its complex streaming workflows.



Specifically designed for ministry workflows, Haivision Connect has allowed Redemption Church to simplify the complexities of simultaneous video streaming to multiple destinations including social media, mobile and OTT apps with an efficient all-in-one solution, eliminating the hassle and time required to set up numerous workflows manually. It can now schedule livestreams, manage devices, and monitor events from a single browser window.



"Since implementing Haivision's end-to-end solution, which includes comprehensive analytics capabilities, Redemption Church has noticed greater bandwidth efficiencies and impressive cost-savings," noted Robert Cuyar Redemption Church's IT Director. "Haivision Connect saves us time and helps us reduce the number of systems we use because we can stream to multiple destinations simultaneously. It also means we no longer have to buy expensive bandwidth, making it a great option for smaller churches with tighter budgets or unreliable internet connections."