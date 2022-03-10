With the primary task of leading the company through its next phase and enable the digital transformation of its customers as they transition to the future of media and entertainment through IP, software, and cloud-based technologies, Andrew Cross is now CEO of Grass Valley.
Effective immediately, Cross joins the technology provider for the live media and entertainment market from Vizrt Group, where he was president of global R&D over all product development across all three brands, Vizrt, NewTek and NDI. Previously, he was CEO of NewTek until it was acquired by Vizrt. While at NewTek, he led the company to pioneer the use of software-based video technologies to build the first real-time integrated live production systems. This created a new generation of live video production. Cross went on to drive the creation of NDI which claims to be the largest IP video standard for live video production.
Cross will lead the Grass Valley team as it realises its GV Media Universe (GVMU) vision. This is a digitally connected community designed to enable media companies to combine on-premise, hybrid and public cloud technologies to build live production environments while adapting to future demands. By making GVMU open to others, the goal is to help accelerate the next major industry transition for all vendors.
Commenting on his new role and his objectives, he said: “I am honoured to be joining Grass Valley at such an exciting time. Our mission is to be the leader in the transition towards software-based technologies – both on-prem and as media companies move into the cloud. My personal drive has always been to use technology to innovate within the video industry, allowing more people to produce more video; there is no better time for me than this next step to join the most influential and respected company in the industry.”
