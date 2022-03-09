Complementing the Spanish satellite firm’s recently bolstered range of audio-visual services, Hispasat has reached an agreement with content protection and monetisation solutions company NAGRA to develop a wholesale over-the-top (OTT) television solution.









Added NAGRA EVP and chief marketing and sales officer Nancy Goldberg: “This new wholesale service will allow Hispasat customers to include a new OTT service as part of their existing offer that optimises roll-out costs, time-to-market and is adaptable to their specific needs. We’re delighted to empower Hispasat to deliver additional value to regional service providers in Latin America and enable them, through a fully-featured solution, to aggregate content, drive consumer engagement and accelerate digital transformation through which they can address new audiences.” The combined functionalities of Hispasat and NAGRA’s OTT service are intended to enable regional service providers to select content, manage subscriber offerings and distribute the solution via an operator branded app published in major app stores.The companies have signed an agreement for the joint roll-out and marketing of the service which is set for launch in Spring 2022. It is designed to enable pay-TV operators, Internet service providers (ISPs) and regional content companies to offer clients a high-quality multiscreen entertainment service that is distributed through the Internet without having to roll out their own infrastructure. In addition to reducing initial investment, it is also seen as cutting time needed to launch this type of solution.Within the framework of this collaboration, Hispasat will provide the video processing infrastructure at its teleport in Lurin, Peru, including the receipt of linear content from TV channels and on-demand content, as well as its coding and publication. Hispasat will also be responsible for the entire operation of the service from the Lurin teleport where it currently operates several TV platforms via satellite for the main South American operators.Powered by the N AGRA OpenTV Video Platform and Harmonic’s VOS 360 cloud streaming solution, Hispasat customers will be able to promote, curate, and monetize content. With tools for content aggregation, offer management, bundling and pricing, content management and app layout visualisation, the NAGRA solution will also include content security capabilities such as multi-DRM. In addition, through its UX framework, NAGRA will be responsible for developing user applications for set-top box and streaming devices, including smart TVs which will be personalised for operators who are clients of the service“This agreement opens a new branch in our offer as a wholesale video service provider, which was consolidated at the start of last year with the acquisition of the of the video signal transport and management business of Media Networks Latin America, and strengthens our leading position in the region,” remarked Javier Izquierdo, managing director of Hispasat Perú. “Thanks to this agreement with NAGRA, we will complement our satellite services with a product that provides a solid response to the growing demand for linear streaming and Internet on-demand solutions in the region.Added NAGRA EVP and chief marketing and sales officer Nancy Goldberg: “This new wholesale service will allow Hispasat customers to include a new OTT service as part of their existing offer that optimises roll-out costs, time-to-market and is adaptable to their specific needs. We’re delighted to empower Hispasat to deliver additional value to regional service providers in Latin America and enable them, through a fully-featured solution, to aggregate content, drive consumer engagement and accelerate digital transformation through which they can address new audiences.”