The factual entertainment division of LADbible Group has announced a new commitment to producing a raft of content dedicated to sharing reliable, informative and supportive content focused on the war in Ukraine.
Under the banner Lens On: Ukraine, the social publisher and content creator will produce a wide range of short and mid-form factual content including exclusive interviews with journalists and refugees in Ukraine as well as with Ukrainian people situated within the UK. The Lens On: Ukraine content will play out across LADbible Group’s two brands LADbible and UNILAD, which together are claimed to have a combined multi-platform monthly audience of approaching one billion viewers.
Content will include animated explainers, vox pops, and clips from contributors on the ground in Kyiv and other conflict zones covering events on TikTok. Other films will share perspectives from Ukrainian expats returning to the country to fight, citizens braced for the invasion in different parts of the country, Ukrainian sports stars involved in the conflict and thoughts of Russia anti-war contributors.
LADbible Group has also launched an initiative to raise funds for The British Red Cross. Each piece of content produced for the ‘Lens On: Ukraine’ campaign will feature links to The British Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal website where viewers can donate funds. Clips will also feature explainer content on the practical assistance various donation levels deliver.
“The unfolding tragedy in Ukraine has shocked us all. The LADstudios team is committed to creating a wide range of content covering the crisis from a number of different angles with documentary-style videos created both in the UK and in Ukraine itself,” remarked LADstudios director Alex Morris. “We aim to highlight the human impact this catastrophe is having on ordinary people everyday in a way that is clear, sensitive and relatable for the LADbible audience. Together with The British Red Cross we hope to keep our community informed whilst raising funds to help them reach families and communities in Ukraine and the border countries.”
Content will include animated explainers, vox pops, and clips from contributors on the ground in Kyiv and other conflict zones covering events on TikTok. Other films will share perspectives from Ukrainian expats returning to the country to fight, citizens braced for the invasion in different parts of the country, Ukrainian sports stars involved in the conflict and thoughts of Russia anti-war contributors.
LADbible Group has also launched an initiative to raise funds for The British Red Cross. Each piece of content produced for the ‘Lens On: Ukraine’ campaign will feature links to The British Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal website where viewers can donate funds. Clips will also feature explainer content on the practical assistance various donation levels deliver.
“The unfolding tragedy in Ukraine has shocked us all. The LADstudios team is committed to creating a wide range of content covering the crisis from a number of different angles with documentary-style videos created both in the UK and in Ukraine itself,” remarked LADstudios director Alex Morris. “We aim to highlight the human impact this catastrophe is having on ordinary people everyday in a way that is clear, sensitive and relatable for the LADbible audience. Together with The British Red Cross we hope to keep our community informed whilst raising funds to help them reach families and communities in Ukraine and the border countries.”