



Showing exactly the convergence of mobile and fixed IP technologies, the Media Services division of cloud and IP-based live video solutions provider TVU Networks has won a contract to providing full support to customers and broadcasters for the 2022 Football Championship in Qatar.

TVU believes that the possibility of travel and on-location restrictions due to Covid-19 does not need to impact the quality of a broadcasters’ event coverage and that it is uniquely positioned to assist broadcasters covering the tournament with live transmission options, remote production capabilities and 24/7 on-site support.



The TVU Media Services’ Professional Remote Reporting Solution will be available to provide a service for reporters and producers to conduct remote interviews from their home or studio with coaches, players, locals and other guests using an on-site camera crew, studio or kiosk.



For rights holder, the company believes that its TVU One transmitters will be the optimal answer for cost-effective, live shots outside of game coverage, such as interviews, athlete profiles and exploring the event venue. The mobile transmitters available for rent in Qatar feature 5G transmission with unlimited 5G data; 1080p or optional 4K HDR ready; sub-second latency; aggregation of all available data connections – cellular, 5G, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite – transmitting broadcast-quality video. Also available from TVU Media Services is a mobile broadcasting app, which enables reporters to produce live shots and use TVU’s integrated production solutions.



“With our experience in Tokyo during the Summer Games, setting up a support network for our customers, and our work for the Winter Games in Beijing, we’re 100% confident in our ability to deliver everything broadcasters need for a high-profile event like the Football Championship in Qatar,” said Kap Shin, head of TVU Media Services.



“There are specific challenges with live sports coverage in different countries - given the changing Covid restrictions. We’ve successfully navigated those in the past and will continue to assist content producers so they can concentrate on creating the best live coverage possible. Creative approaches such as deploying cloud- and IP-based solutions can provide the flexibility needed to produce compelling coverage without the typical on-site access.”