In a move that it says completes its genre-based structure for its content commissioning team, the UK’s leading commercial broadcaster ITV has announced a major shake-up in its media and entertainment content commissioning division.
Complementing its recently announced digital first windowing strategy, the company is now bringing in what it calls complete genre-based commissioning to support its move to one content budget across platforms.
Paul Mortimer has been appointed to head a commissioning department as director of reality and acquisitions, tasked with commissioning in the genre for younger audiences, and will also have overall responsibility for acquisitions, as ITV looks to ramp up content hours in the run up to the launch of the new ITVX streaming service. The drama, comedy, entertainment and factual entertainment teams will also continue to commission for ITVX and for the existing ITV, ITV2, ITVBe and CITV channels.
In addition, the commissioner of massively popular Love Island and The Cabins, Amanda Stavri, will move to Mortimer’s team, as will Peter Tierney, who focuses on younger skewing shows. Mortimer will continue to oversee the acquisitions team, including head of acquisitions Sasha Breslau and acquisitions manager for film and kids, Darren Nartey. Mortimer will also continue to be controller of ITV2, CITV and ITVBe, with responsibility for the teams who programme these channels.
Commenting on the new role, Mortimer said: “ITV’s move towards genre-based commissioning across all our platforms has produced some exciting opportunities for many in the content team, including myself. The newly formed reality programming team, together with increased investment in the genre, will give producers new opportunities to work with us on content proven to drive engagement on streaming services as well as channels. as we look to commission for ITVX primarily, building on the success of ‘Love Island’ and our other reality brands, [we] will be actively searching for the next big formats that target younger audiences especially and we can’t wait to get started.”
Added Rosemary Newell, ITV’s content director: “It’s a really exciting time for ITV’s content commissioning team, and with our move to one content budget, the teams across genres are now focused on commissioning for audiences, across all platforms, however they choose to watch, rather than simply for slots in the schedule.”
