TV advertising investment in the UK totalled £5.46 billion in 2021, up 24%, making it a record year, with online-born businesses alone investing £1.12 billion in TV, an increase of 42%, says research from Thinkbox.
The total, based on figures provided by the UK’s commercial broadcasters, includes all investment in all forms of TV advertising, linear and on-demand. The study from the marketing body for commercial TV in the UK – and whose shareholders are Channel 4, ITV, Sky Media and UKTV – also noted that the total for 2021 was 11% up on pre-pandemic 2019 and represents a record level of investment in TV advertising with the previous high being £5.28 billion in 2016.
In terms of drivers for the industry, Thinkbox highlighted TV advertising In 2021, was fortunate to benefit from the continued pandemic-induced constraints on some other forms of advertising, notably out-of-home and cinema, where 2021 spend levels remained below 2019.
Citing Nielsen Ad Intel, Thinkbox added that in 2021, 1,286 advertisers used TV for the first time, or returned after over five years away. This follows on from 1,243 new TV advertisers in 2020. In addition, the firm said that any analysis should acknowledge that the huge increase in advertiser demand in 2021, coupled with a return to pre-pandemic viewing patterns, meant that TV’s price increased contributing to its growth.
“From start-ups to stalwarts, we’ve seen a remarkable surge in confidence in the effectiveness of TV advertising,” said Thinkbox CEO Lindsey Clay commenting on the study. “TV came back stronger in 2021 than anyone predicted – surpassing pre-pandemic investment levels – and there are many factors driving its return to growth. Yes, the short-term bounce back from the pandemic, but also its revitalisation by new advertisers; established advertisers re-evaluating TV, and advanced advertising solutions making it an attractive investment for a wider range of businesses.”
In terms of drivers for the industry, Thinkbox highlighted TV advertising In 2021, was fortunate to benefit from the continued pandemic-induced constraints on some other forms of advertising, notably out-of-home and cinema, where 2021 spend levels remained below 2019.
Citing Nielsen Ad Intel, Thinkbox added that in 2021, 1,286 advertisers used TV for the first time, or returned after over five years away. This follows on from 1,243 new TV advertisers in 2020. In addition, the firm said that any analysis should acknowledge that the huge increase in advertiser demand in 2021, coupled with a return to pre-pandemic viewing patterns, meant that TV’s price increased contributing to its growth.
“From start-ups to stalwarts, we’ve seen a remarkable surge in confidence in the effectiveness of TV advertising,” said Thinkbox CEO Lindsey Clay commenting on the study. “TV came back stronger in 2021 than anyone predicted – surpassing pre-pandemic investment levels – and there are many factors driving its return to growth. Yes, the short-term bounce back from the pandemic, but also its revitalisation by new advertisers; established advertisers re-evaluating TV, and advanced advertising solutions making it an attractive investment for a wider range of businesses.”