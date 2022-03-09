The latest in the regular study by Leichtman Research Group (LRG) into the performance of major US pay-TV providers has found that the seemingly endless tale of increasing losses due to cord-cutting may have hit a peak.
Overall, the leading pay-TV providers, representing about 93% of the market, now account for about 76.1 million subscribers in the country. Of these, the top seven cable companies have 41.3 million video subs, with other traditional pay-TV services having over 26.8 million subscribers, and the top publicly reporting vMVPD pay-TV services having 7.9 million subscribers. Comcast had the most traditional pay-TV subs, 18.176 million, followed by Charter on 15.83 million and DIRECTV with 14.6 million.
The research firm revealed that the largest pay-TV providers in the US lost about 4.690 million net video subscribers in 2021, compared with a pro forma net loss of about 4.870 million in 2020. Not including vMVPDs, traditional pay-TV services had a net loss of about 5.585 million subscribers in 2021 compared with a net loss of about 5.785 million in 2020.
Core dynamics revealed by LRG include cable providers bleeding most in the industry. Cablecos generated a net loss of about 2.695 million video subscribers in 2021, compared with a loss of about 1.940 million subscribers in 2020. Other traditional pay-TV services had a net loss of about 2.890 million subscribers in 2021, significantly down on the loss of about 3.845 million subs in 2020. By contrast the leading vMVPDs added about 895,000 subscribers in 2021, slightly down on the gain of about 915,000 subscribers in 2020.
“While the pay-TV industry continued to lose subscribers, net losses in 2021 were fairly similar to those in recent years,” commented Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “In 2021, the top pay-TV providers had a net loss of about 4.7 million subscribers, compared to a pro forma loss of about 4.9 million subscribers in 2020, and a loss of 4.1 million in 2019.”
