As it made its usual flurry of product launches at its traditional March kick-off event, CE behemoth Apple has made what could be a pivotal announcement for not only its own video bouquet but the SVOD market as a whole with the Friday Night Baseball live TV service.
In a joint venture with Major League Baseball (MLB), Apple TV+ will present a weekly doubleheader with live pre- and postgame shows that will be available to fans in eight countries exclusively on the SVOD platform as soon as the regular season begins.
Fans will also be able to watch marquee games on Friday nights, free from local broadcast restrictions, across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with select smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes. Not only will Friday Night Baseball be available on Apple TV+ , it will for a limited time be on offer without the need for a subscription.
Friday Night Baseball will launch on Apple TV+ in the US, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the UK, and will expand to additional countries at a later date.
In addition to Friday Night Baseball, fans in the US will be able to enjoy MLB Big Inning, a live show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the regular season. Baseball fans in the US and Canada will also have access to a new 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more, as well as a full complement of on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content.
“Apple is the ideal partner to bring Friday Night Baseball to fans around the world,” said Noah Garden, MLB’s chief revenue officer. “Following milestones like the launch of At Bat on day one of the App Store in 2008 to the integration of Apple technology in ballparks across the country, this robust new game package is the perfect next collaboration in our long history of offering quality and innovative content to our fans. With national availability and international reach, MLB on Apple TV+ offers an exciting new platform to fans that allows a wider audience to connect with the game.”
“Just like all baseball fans, we can’t wait for the season to open,” added Peter Stern, Apple’s vice president of Services. “Baseball has a special place in the heart of so many Apple customers — not just in the US, but in many countries around the world. We’re proud to make Apple TV+ the home for great baseball moments throughout the season.”
Apple and MLB will also provide enhanced league and team coverage for fans to follow the league or teams in Apple News, with the ability to watch highlights right in the News app.
Commenting on the launch of Apple’s first live sports programming rights deal, technology, media and telecoms analyst Paolo Pescatore described the move as a pivotal moment and represents a statement of intent. “[It is] paramount to offer a broad range of programming to appeal for the entire household. It is becoming increasingly harder to differentiate with everyone launching a streaming service. [A] move into live sports rights allows Apple to differentiate its TV offering further and scope to offer different pricing options in the future.”
In addition to the launch of Friday Night Baseball, Apple introduced a new model in the flagship iPhone range, the iPhone SE, as well as a new version of the iPad Air.
