The English Premier League (EPL) and its clubs have unanimously agreed to suspend its agreement with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) with immediate effect as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In making its statement, the governing body for English football’s top flight said that it strongly condemned the invasion of Ukraine. In addition to calling for peace and noting that its thoughts were with all those impacted, the EPL said that it was donating £1million to support the people of Ukraine.
The £1million donation will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.
This action follows a weekend of EPL matches displaying League-wide support for Ukraine. All club captains wore special armbands and fans joined players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off at each match. Big screens displayed the words Football Stands Together against the backdrop of the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag.
This message of solidarity was visible to fans around the world across Premier League digital channels and via match broadcasts.
