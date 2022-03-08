In a move that could be disruptive in one of the key TV and communications markets in Europe, providing serious competition to a particularly strong incumbent, telcos Orange and MásMóvíl have started discussions to combine operations in Spain.
The companies are planning a 50-50 joint venture with a combined enterprise valuation of €19.6 billion, indicating MásMóvíl’s enterprise value at €11.5 billion and Orange Spain’s at €8.1 billion.
Building on existing collaboration between the two companies, the move would lead to a firm with complementary business models that would serve just over 7 million fixed customers, of which 5.6 million are convergent. This includes 11.5 million Orange Spain mobile subs and 8.7 million MásMóvíl contract mobile customers and close to 1.5 million TV customers.
With such a combined base and assets, the companies believe they would have a competitive edge in the Spanish comms market including a state-of-the-art, nationwide fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network reaching over 16 million homes and a leading-edge mobile network with full national coverage, serving large volumes of traffic in the Spanish market. Moreover, the firms say that they would undertake an ambitious and sustainable expansion of their FTTH and 5G networks and contribute to Spain maintaining and further developing a competitive telecom infrastructure.
“To assure leading telecom infrastructure in 5G and FTTH as well as outstanding service in Spain, we need strong operators with sustainable business models,” said MásMóvíl CEO Meinrad Spenger commenting on the deal. “The combination of Orange and MásMóvíl would be beneficial for the consumers, the telecom sector and the Spanish society as a whole.”
The transaction is expected to be signed by the second quarter of 2022 and should close by Q2 2023, subject notably to approval from the relevant administrative, competition and regulatory authorities.
