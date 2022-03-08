Aiming to provide additional general capacity for users of its network, but also improve the quality of service of key applications such as mobile video streaming, UK mobile operator EE has deployed 200 new small cells across its network.
Quality of service a key differentiator in an ever more competitive market and the small cells comprise mobile radio transmitter units designed to help to provide better coverage for customers at street level, where it’s often impractical to build larger sites. Working in partnership with Nokia, EE is making use of existing street assets to minimise the impact of the new cells, including lamp posts, CCTV columns and the red telephone boxes still present throughout the UK.
EE believes that the new units will allow customers to benefit from download speeds up to 300Mbps and are said to be able to provide more extensive network capacity boost than any other UK operator, due to EE combination of licensed and unlicensed spectrum.
With Nokia, EE will also use network analytics to identify areas where small cells will deliver a boost to network performance. A 4G small cell solution is then deployed which uses multiple spectrum bands to give a better experience. EE’s licenced 1800MHz and 2600Mhz spectrum bands are coupled with unlicensed 5GHz spectrum, to deliver standout speeds in densely congested areas.
After initially rolling out the technology in Leeds, London and Manchester, EE and Nokia have also brought these new small cells online in parts of Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham and Scarborough. Hundreds more small cell deployments are planned in the next 18 months, as EE uses the technology to bring additional network capacity to more locations, including some summer hotspots.
“EE has been the number one network for eight years running and we are committed to maintaining the best possible customer experience,” commented David Salam, director of mobile networks at EE. “Investment and innovation are the key to consistent network improvement and this partnership with Nokia, to deploy small cells to support our 4G – and in the future, 5G – network, is a new solution to maintain our network leadership in the UK.”
