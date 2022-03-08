In the latest of its moves to improve knowledge in its specialist sector, including the setting up of a training academy in the field and a virtual production lab Final Pixel has launched a new guide offering insights into the virtual production industry.





The latest asset from global creative studio specialising in end-to-end virtual production for film, TV and advertising, a podcast, called



Final Pixel says that it has introduced its podcast series to help educate the industry on the exciting process of virtual production. In each episode, the company aims to offer an in-depth look at the various elements that go into a virtual production shoot – such as the



It covers topics spanning the whole virtual production process ranging from the technology to creative and logistics. In each episode, Final Pixel speaks to specialists in the industry who talk about their area of specialism.



Two episodes are available already. The first is an interview with Final Pixel CEO and co-founder Michael McKenna, where he explains in detail the process of virtual production, which includes the use of LED walls and gaming technology. The second episode is an interview with Allan Rankin, co-founder and director of The latest asset from global creative studio specialising in end-to-end virtual production for film, TV and advertising, a podcast, called The Secrets of Virtual Production. Final Pixel says that it has introduced its podcast series to help educate the industry on the exciting process of virtual production. In each episode, the company aims to offer an in-depth look at the various elements that go into a virtual production shoot – such as the process, technology and opportunities - and break down the complexities to reveal what the firm says is the magic and secrets of virtual production.It covers topics spanning the whole virtual production process ranging from the technology to creative and logistics. In each episode, Final Pixel speaks to specialists in the industry who talk about their area of specialism.Two episodes are available already. The first is an interview with Final Pixel CEO and co-founder Michael McKenna, where he explains in detail the process of virtual production, which includes the use of LED walls and gaming technology. The second episode is an interview with Allan Rankin, co-founder and director of Target3D, where he speaks about their tracking solutions, virtual production training and recent case studies using virtual production.