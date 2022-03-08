Even as the ICT media industry booms and the demand for talented employees soars, the tech sector still has difficulties evolving towards a gender-diverse workplace and so software provider Skyline Communications has forged a partnership with Rise, focusing on closing the gender gap in the industry.
Rise is a global non-profit organisation that aims to achieve a diverse and gender-balanced workforce across the broadcast media and entertainment technology sector.
Celebrating International Women’s Day, Rise and Skyline are teaming up to achieve gender diversity specifically in the media industry.
“The tech industry has always been perceived as a men’s world. And that’s largely due to a lack of female role models,” explained Carrie Wootten, managing director at RISE. “That’s why Rise focuses on opening opportunities for women through a wide variety of educational programmes and inspiring networking sessions. We’ve already made great progress throughout the UK, North America, and the APAC region, and now we’re looking for ways to gain ground in Europe as well. Our partnership with Skyline is a huge and important step in the right direction.”
Skyline has been in a process of re-evaluating aspects of its company, from changing its recruitment strategy to creating a more inclusive culture. It now wants to invest in organisations like Rise to empower women and hopes that its actions inspire other companies to follow suit.
“We’re very glad to be able to contribute to this noble mission,” said Frederik Vandenberghe, CFO at Skyline. “We believe that diverse teams are crucial to any company. First of all, a more diverse team is better equipped to understand the needs of a diverse consumer base. Secondly, being surrounded by people you can identify with is vital to any employee’s well-being. Unfortunately, the reality for many tech companies, including ours, is that we’re still a long way from gender-balanced workforces. Today, still only 14% of our employees are women.”
