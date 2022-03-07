Digital media measurement and analytics platform DoubleVerify (DV) has been granted accreditation by the Media Rating Council (MRC) across its suite of programmatic targeting services.
DV says the move means that it is the only provider currently accredited for predictive viewability targeting as well as property-level ad verification, inclusive of brand suitability and contextual targeting within programmatic media campaigns.
Services now accredited include: Fraud/IVT (SIVT and GIVT) Avoidance for desktop, mobile web, mobile apps, and connected TV (CTV), including platform-wide IVT avoidance; Display and Video Viewability targeting for desktop, mobile web and mobile apps.
In addition, the Authentic Brand Suitability, Standard Brand Suitability Standard Contextual; and Custom Contextual are also now accredited, at a property level for ad verification for site, page and app-level targeting, in over 30 languages.
DV first received MRC accreditation in February 2013 for its impression quality suite of services and desktop display viewability. In 2015, the MRC accredited DV for desktop video ad viewability and invalid traffic for both desktop and mobile web, and in 2017, DV received additional accreditation for the detection of invalid traffic within mobile apps.
“This is an exciting accreditation, continuing our history of innovation and market leadership,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify commenting on the new certification. “We are now accredited broadly across programmatic targeting and post-bid measurement solutions, including for third-party integrated viewability measurement of Facebook. We are committed to delivering solutions with integrity and there is no greater independent validation of our commitment than MRC accreditation.”
