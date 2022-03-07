As it attempts to drive growth with a new Atlanta content hub, factual production company Future Studios has appointed renowned entertainment executive Shante’ Paige as executive producer.
Paige, a former vice-president, acting SVP of A&R for the Universal/Motown Records Group, joins from her own Atlanta-based production business She’s A Movement Media Group, where she was CEO and executive producer for shows including talk show Don't Cancel Me with Amara La Negra for Fuse Media and Black Ink Crew for VH-1. Shante’ was also showrunner for ‘Beyond the Pole’ (WE tv).
Commenting on her new role, she said: “I am excited to be a part of the expansion of Future Studios into the city of Atlanta and look forward to bridging Future's existing brands with content embedded in the city’s culture.”
The Atlanta office will become the US hub for its content production activity. Responsible for original content such as Dating Different and Rakhis World, as well as commissioned titles such as Gamesmaster for Channel4 and Meta, Future Studios productions currently reach 40.1 million subscribers on Snapchat and the move is set to boost both its production infrastructure and creative development pipeline.
Signalling the businesses’ investment in local talent, production is soon to start on Bling Life: Atlanta a digital-first spin-off show based on Future Studios successful Bling Life series, which has an average audience of over 3 million views per episode on Snapchat.
“The Atlanta office was a no-brainer for us,” added John Farrar, Future Studios chief creative officer. “The creative spirit and energy of the city perfectly aligns with the stories we love to tell, and we are beyond thrilled Shante’ will be leading the charge, developing and producing incredible true stories for our lifestyle brands and beyond.”
