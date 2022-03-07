Digital content provider Ninetnine has signed an agreement with Turkey’s first and largest local subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, BluTV, that will see the two companies jointly launch Helwa TV, a new live linear entertainment TV channel.
BluTV, in which Discovery is a strategic investor, is Turkey’s first and largest local SVOD service and was founded by Aydın Doğan Yalçındağ in 2016. It offers a range of local and international TV series, movies, shorts and documentaries as well as live TV broadcasts and is home to all Discovery content and live TV channels. Leading platforms in France, the US and Middle East, who will be announced in the coming weeks, have already confirmed the carriage of the channel among their pay-TV and FAST services.
Launching on 15 March 2022, Helwa TV, which will broadcast in Arabic and French, seeks to entertain the Arab and North African diasporas living in Europe and North America. It includes the most Turkish dramas and originals from BluTV, movies from Ninetnine’s leading pay-TV service Le Bouquet Maghreb, cooking shows, children’s content and for the first time, Ninetnine’s originally produced and licensed content, including Les Amoureux Voyageurs, Family Football Club. More will follow in the coming months.
“BluTV sustained a significant growth both in Turkey and abroad in very competitive territories,” said Mustafa Alpay Guler, BluTV International managing director, and board member. “We became the largest original content producer in the region as the first SVOD platform in Turkey. Now we are looking to engage our audience with a linear TV offer and are very delighted to partner with Ninetnine for this new project. The company has a wealth of experience reaching Arab and North African diasporas as well as original content that is important to this market. This is also a perfect time for both companies to start thinking of future co-productions opportunities.”
In a joint statement, Ninetnine co-founders Samir Zehani and Adel Hamla said: “We’re really delighted to create and operate a TV channel with BluTV. This is an exciting new chapter in the development of Ninetnine. Helwa TV will complement our strategy to deliver the very best content to our diverse audience. We’re dedicated to providing a channel with content that’s carefully selected to meet the needs of the Arab Maghreb diasporas across the globe.”
