Continuing the premium drama hub’s European expansion, SPI/FilmBox has struck a new deal for the Timeless Dizi Channel in Portugal with comms provider Nowo.
Established in April 2019, Dizi reaches millions of households worldwide, available across Europe, the Middle East, CIS and Africa. TDC is currently available on MEGOGO in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Armenia, Georgia, Estonia, Lithuania, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan. More countries will be added over time. With a slate of globally acclaimed Turkish drama series, the Dizi content highlights available for MEGOGO subscribers include: International Emmy Award nominated Black Money Love, Karadayi, Stiletto Vendetta, 20 Minutes and Raven (Kuzgun).
“Our Dizi brand, which currently boasts a catalogue of some of the best Turkish drama series, has been making waves globally since its launch. The increasing demand for the channel in Europe reflects the popularity of Turkish series or Dizi as a genre that is capable of capturing viewers’ hearts across the world,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International commenting on the deal. “The addition of Dizi to our bouquet of brands offered through Nowo serves to cater to the interests of both Turkish drama and quality series enthusiasts alike.”
In addition to Dizi, Nowo already carries other brands from the SPI/FilmBox portfolio in its basic and extended basic packages: The FunBox UHD; Fast&FunBox; FashionBox; DocuBox and FilmBox Arthouse. Nowo has also added gaming content service Gametoon and the combat sports live events channel FightBox. “Adding Dizi Channel to NOWO’s offer allows us to enrich and diversify the content available to our customers,” remarked Jorge Moreira da Silva, CMO at NOWO.
