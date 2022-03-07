Having just showed a return to massive growth of its direct-to-consumer offers in its 2021 fiscal results, The Walt Disney Company is to launch an ad-funded version of the Disney+ service.
The launch is a first for Disney’s premier direct-to-consumer streaming service, and the new ad-supported subscription version of Disney+ will work will be available in conjunction the standard ad-free version, beginning in the US in late 2022, with plans to expand internationally in 2023.
The ad-supported offering is viewed as a building block in the firm’s path to achieving its long-term target of 230 million–260 million Disney+ subscribers by the 2024 financial year. The specific launch date and pricing of the new service have yet to be announced.
As showed in its yearly results, by 31 December 2021, the Disney+ streaming service had a total of 129.9 million subscribers, 42.9 million from the US and Canada; 41.1 million international and 45.9 million from the Disney+ Hotstar division. Overall Disney+ subs grew by 37% on an annual basis compared with the end of 2020.
“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone—consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution commenting on the launch. “More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.”
“Since its launch, advertisers have been clamouring for the opportunity to be part of Disney+ and not just because there’s a growing demand for more streaming inventory,” added Rita Ferro, president, advertising, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+ with advertising will offer marketers the most premium environment in streaming with our most beloved brands: Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic. I can’t wait to share more with advertisers at the Upfront.”
The ad-supported offering is viewed as a building block in the firm’s path to achieving its long-term target of 230 million–260 million Disney+ subscribers by the 2024 financial year. The specific launch date and pricing of the new service have yet to be announced.
As showed in its yearly results, by 31 December 2021, the Disney+ streaming service had a total of 129.9 million subscribers, 42.9 million from the US and Canada; 41.1 million international and 45.9 million from the Disney+ Hotstar division. Overall Disney+ subs grew by 37% on an annual basis compared with the end of 2020.
“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone—consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution commenting on the launch. “More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.”
“Since its launch, advertisers have been clamouring for the opportunity to be part of Disney+ and not just because there’s a growing demand for more streaming inventory,” added Rita Ferro, president, advertising, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+ with advertising will offer marketers the most premium environment in streaming with our most beloved brands: Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic. I can’t wait to share more with advertisers at the Upfront.”