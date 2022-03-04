Hearst Media Production Group and Toonz Media Group have announced a partnership to produce new animated productions.
A business unit of Hearst Television, Hearst Media Production Group is a producer and distributor of television programming with more than 30 series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast station groups and networks - and in 97 countries - and on connected TV and streaming platforms, with a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming.
Through the new partnership, Hearst Media Production Group will brings its distribution to engage US audiences with Toonz’s slate of children’s animation productions including brand new titles like Paddypaws, Sunnyside Billy, Kingdom of None and Aliens In My Backpack.lobal kids and family entertainment studio Toonz Media Group has created a number of hit international shows including Wolverine and The X-Men, Speedracer Next Generation and Playmobil.
The partnership will see the firms collaborate to procure US distribution partners for the next slate of animated programming. These include PaddyPaws, an interactive preschool series created by Emily and Keith Chapman (Paw Patrol, Bob the Builder), about a group of adventurous kitties led by the mischievous Paddypaws, and their young, loving owner Daisy. Sunnyside Billy is a comedy from the makers of Oggy and the Cockroaches and Robotboy. It features a witty, happy-go-lucky fried egg and his pals, who get into wild adventures with visiting tourists who discover that the fish are not the fishiest thing about their small, sleepy seaside Alaskan town. The series was sy a team including legendary animator Olivier Jean-Marie.
Welcome to the Kingdom of None has a landscape where everyday lives become imaginary worlds full of adventures while comedy adventure series Aliens In My Backpack brings to life a family of characters from a distant planet, who are on a mission to share their secrets with Earth and make our planet a greener and better place.
“This is a strategic alliance for Toonz as we broaden our presence in North America. We are confident that together Toonz and Hearst Media Production Group can produce and deliver high quality content that will appeal and entertain children and family audiences everywhere,” remarked Bruno Zarka, chief sales and marketing officer for Toonz Media Group.
“Creating key alliances with global partners like Toonz is critical to Hearst Media Production Group’s aggressive strategy to expand our reach into all genres of content for all audiences,” added Angelica Rosas McDaniel, EVP and general manager, entertainment for Hearst Media Production Group.
Through the new partnership, Hearst Media Production Group will brings its distribution to engage US audiences with Toonz’s slate of children’s animation productions including brand new titles like Paddypaws, Sunnyside Billy, Kingdom of None and Aliens In My Backpack.lobal kids and family entertainment studio Toonz Media Group has created a number of hit international shows including Wolverine and The X-Men, Speedracer Next Generation and Playmobil.
The partnership will see the firms collaborate to procure US distribution partners for the next slate of animated programming. These include PaddyPaws, an interactive preschool series created by Emily and Keith Chapman (Paw Patrol, Bob the Builder), about a group of adventurous kitties led by the mischievous Paddypaws, and their young, loving owner Daisy. Sunnyside Billy is a comedy from the makers of Oggy and the Cockroaches and Robotboy. It features a witty, happy-go-lucky fried egg and his pals, who get into wild adventures with visiting tourists who discover that the fish are not the fishiest thing about their small, sleepy seaside Alaskan town. The series was sy a team including legendary animator Olivier Jean-Marie.
Welcome to the Kingdom of None has a landscape where everyday lives become imaginary worlds full of adventures while comedy adventure series Aliens In My Backpack brings to life a family of characters from a distant planet, who are on a mission to share their secrets with Earth and make our planet a greener and better place.
“This is a strategic alliance for Toonz as we broaden our presence in North America. We are confident that together Toonz and Hearst Media Production Group can produce and deliver high quality content that will appeal and entertain children and family audiences everywhere,” remarked Bruno Zarka, chief sales and marketing officer for Toonz Media Group.
“Creating key alliances with global partners like Toonz is critical to Hearst Media Production Group’s aggressive strategy to expand our reach into all genres of content for all audiences,” added Angelica Rosas McDaniel, EVP and general manager, entertainment for Hearst Media Production Group.