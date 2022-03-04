Video service data platform JUMP Data-Driven Video has announced the launch of JUMP QoE, providing users with what it says is a “unique source of truth” for video platforms.





“JUMP’s robust analytics platform provides actionable insights to help OTT service owners maximise customer acquisition and retention,” added Eric Elia, head of partnership at Mux. “We’re proud to provide the infrastructure to incorporate quality of experience (QoE) metrics that can further enhance those insights by predicting scenarios like sign-up or churn, which can help JUMP’s customers make informed, impactful business decisions.” Using Mux Data, Jump says content publishers now have real-time access to advanced video performance insights and engagement monitoring. With a understanding of key analytics, JUMP QoE customers are said to be able to increase retention and engagement rates for their customers, and optimise the Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) of their video audiences.The JUMP QoE solution analyses the quality of video service experience users have on their platform in order to make data-driven actions that can improve user experience. benefits cover five key critical areas of the video quality of service: playback experience, video start-up time, smoothness, video quality and errors.Playback tracking down works to user level to understand what is going , while a churn risk score for viewers based on their video experience, identifying the main churn influencers. JUMP customers will receive the most accurate answers about their video streaming performance in real-time for every video view, enabling a more accurate understanding of the impact of streaming experience on churn risk.“Our quality of experience solution, hand in hand with MUX , helps video service providers not just address the streaming experience challenge, but to also anticipate churners before they do, and by this increase its CLTV,” said Jerónimo Macanás, JUMP’s CEO and co-founder. “This new solution helps make the right streaming experience optimisation at the speed demanded by the current OTT market”.“JUMP’s robust analytics platform provides actionable insights to help OTT service owners maximise customer acquisition and retention,” added Eric Elia, head of partnership at Mux. “We’re proud to provide the infrastructure to incorporate quality of experience (QoE) metrics that can further enhance those insights by predicting scenarios like sign-up or churn, which can help JUMP’s customers make informed, impactful business decisions.”