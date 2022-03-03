Leading connected TV (CTV) ad serving platform SpringServe has announced a strategic collaboration with legendary concert event SXSW, to power inventory for its video-on-demand content, both online and on the SXSW TV apps.









With its online schedule and connected TV apps, SXSW says that it is able to bring its content directly to attendees, whether they are in the audience in Austin or on the other side of the world. It adds that chronological and geographic barriers have all come down, for both the creators who make the event, and the audience eager to learn from them. In the same way the physical event provides value by connecting sponsors to attendees, they will also benefit from visibility on SXSW TV and the online schedule.



"We created SXSW TV to provide our audience with a premium viewing experience wherever they are. SpringServe’s industry-leading technology has allowed us to effortlessly connect our sponsors to our audience in new and exciting ways," said Justin Bankston, CTO, SXSW.



"SpringServe's platform can be used across any video environment. As the industry is gathering together, we're thrilled to be a part of such a large-scaled event like SXSW, helping presenters reach consumers on the go. With SpringServe, SXSW will deliver a superior consumer and advertiser experience, ensuring high-quality video engagement," added SpringServe general manager Joe Hirsch.