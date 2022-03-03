After recent economic conditions pushed the total down from 73 million in the peak year of 2017, the number of Latin American pay -TV subscribers will remain at around 62 million over the next few years according to a study from Digital TV Research.
The analysis shows that while the pay-TV subscriber universe in the region will hold steady, the satellite TV sector will lose more than 4 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027. Cable is due to be flat. However, IPTV is projected to be the big winner by adding more than 5 million subscribers.
In total, the pay satellite sector is forecast to have a total of 20.484 million subs by 2027, down from 24.994 in 2021. By contrast IPTV is forecast to almost double from 6.871 to 12.1 million at the same time.
Outlining market dynamics in the territory revealed in the Latin America Pay TV Forecasts study, Latin America Pay TV Forecasts study, Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, observed: “Broadband connections are fast becoming more important than traditional pay TV, especially as the main US-based SVOD platforms now operate across Latin America. Households have more interest in bundles – to the detriment of single – play platforms such as most satellite TV operators.”
