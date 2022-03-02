The dramatic Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea on 27 February , won by the Reds after twenty two penalty kicks, saw the highest in-home peak and average viewing figures on record for a English Football League (EFL) Cup Final on UK broadcaster Sky Sports, as well as the introduction of a host of new filming technologies.
The match averaged 3.16 million viewers and peaked at over 4 million, the highest in-home peak for any match since Liverpool v Man Utd in January 2021 (4.8 million). The final also saw the highest peak audience of the 21/22 football season.
Sunday’s cup final also saw strong viewing across Sky Sports’ social and digital platforms, with more than 3 million video views on Sky Sports Football Twitter and 510,000 views on Sky Sports Football Facebook. 4.5 million views were received on Sky Sports Facebook throughout the day with the best performing video – a clip of the young fan lifting the Carabao Cup – landing 1.2 million views of the total 11.8 million. Meanwhile, there were 4.9 million views on Sky Sports Football YouTube.
For the enthralling game in which four goals were disallowed, fans watching from home were brought even closer to the action as Sky Sports introduced new super slow-motion Spidercam and Steadicam cameras. The camera – a world first in football coverage – was used to showcase key replays, and montage shots. The Spidercam, which was still used at full speed for live cuts and analytical replays, was switched to super slow for replays of set-pieces and penalty kicks.
Fans also saw the introduction of new ACS net cameras with zoom lenses, which provided great shots of penalty area incidents, including for the numerous goal mouth scrambles and near-misses. Previously filmed using fixed wide-angle lenses, the zoom lenses allow the viewer to get closer to the goalmouth action.
Commenting on the ratings, Sky Sports Director of Football Gary Hughes said: “It was a brilliant final and great occasion to introduce the new cameras - bringing over 4 million fans even closer to the action.”
EFL chief commercial officer Ben Wright affed: “Sunday’s game was a spectacular finale to the 2021/22 Carabao Cup. The record-breaking number of people watching live on Sky Sports, alongside a sell-out Wembley Stadium demonstrates the continued popularity of the competition and its importance within the domestic game. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sky Sports for the prominence it gave the match in its schedule, the exposure across its digital platforms and for the enhanced level of production which helped give those watching a different perspective of the dramatic penalty shoot-out.”
