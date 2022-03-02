With poor video quality still an issue for numerous streaming providers, the market is increasingly moving toward video experience automation as a solution, according to a recent survey of OTT providers, broadcasters and multichannel video providers from video experience automation firm SSIMWAVE.
The survey, conducted by streaming industry expert Dan Rayburn, aggregated input from more than 200 respondents, showed broadly that there is willingness to automate, but solutions, expertise, and resources are needed. Respondents noted such factors as scaling to more viewers (21%), the high cost of mistakes (17%) and the vast number of content versions (16%) as drivers for automation.
Poor video quality is the top technical issue, with 20% of respondents citing it as their major concern. Although only 36% of respondents currently automate quality assurance, the stated market potential is high, with nearly 40% of respondents who are currently not automating saying they are planning to implement quality automation in the future. Major barriers to adoption that were cited included complexity and lack of in-house expertise (30%).
“The largest content providers have proven that automation at scale reduces cost, streamlines operations and ensures high video quality that increases viewer satisfaction,” said SSIMWAVE chief revenue officer Carlos Hernandez. “Although a significant gap may remain with the rest of the industry, these survey results show that video experience automation is removing the barriers to broader adoption. Removing the technical divide will impel industry to follow the Viewer Experience lead of top SVODs.”
