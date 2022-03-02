Noting that content security is a key concern across the industry, global media and content management services provider Globecast has entered into a technology collaboration with video delivery solutions firm Ateme to add the latter’s BISS-CA to its security options.
An evolution of the BISS protocol, BISS-CA was developed by Ateme alongside an alliance of public service media and other network equipment vendors and first came to market in late 2020. It uses 128-bit encryption, with the encryption key being changed every 10 seconds to stay ahead of pirates.
The standard is designed to allow equipment entitlement and revocation in real-time for content streams over any network. The open, royalty-free, secure and interoperable conditional access encryption standard can be used on production equipment to transmit high-value content extremely securely.
Putting the partnership into perspective, Globecast said that it was is constantly expanding its efforts to combat the illegal piracy of premium subscription-based content and using the BISS-CA standard is key to this strategy. The company has been using this standard since summer 2021, mainly for sports events to secure feed distribution between the venue and rights holders.
Globecast is already Ateme’s encryption techniques to protect satellite uplinked content in the most secure way possible. By using its encoders, Ateme believes the service provider is able to deliver the highest video quality at minimum bitrates with minimum latency, while keeping broadcasts secure.
“With content piracy expected to represent a $51.6 billion loss of revenues for the TV and movie industry this year, BISS-CA has drastically increased the level of content protection available to broadcasters,” commented Julien Mandel, contribution and distribution solution marketing senior director at Ateme. “The standard not only allows media rights holders to safeguard their content; it can also be enhanced with additional safety measures such as watermarking. And it has three powerful key advantages over a private solution: it’s interoperable, secure and simple to operate.”
Added François Persiaux, head of operations contribution and events at Globecast: “Content security is an absolute priority for Globecast, not least as we work across premium level sports events. The BISS-CA protocol used in Ateme’s encoder is the perfect match for high-quality video transmissions as the secure encryption tool enables broadcasters to protect themselves against piracy. Ateme’s encoders and decoders can be used across a variety of solutions and tracking software to determine the origin of an illegal stream with content being watermarked. Media rights holders can also grant and revoke receiving rights in real-time, securing broadcasts from the source to its end destination.”
