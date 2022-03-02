In an act that is being described as a win for animation fans, Sony-owned Funimation Global Group has now initiated rebranding across its global footprint to leave Crunchyroll as the single, global brand for anime.
Effective immediately, over 40,000 sub and dub episodes are available on Crunchyroll for fans to enjoy, with more hitting the service daily over the next few weeks ahead. All new series from the upcoming Spring season will stream only on Crunchyroll. Funimation will continue to add new episodes of current series.
In addition, existing and new Crunchyroll subscribers will have access to library and simulcast content previously exclusive to Funimation. Crunchyroll’s pricing remains unchanged, offering fans the ultimate anime experience with subs, dubs, films, and simulcast series in over 200 countries and territories and in 10 languages.
“When we brought Funimation and Crunchyroll together last year, our top priority was to put fans first,” explained Crunchyroll CEO Colin Decker.
“Unifying all of our brands and services under the Crunchyroll brand globally enables us to offer more value than ever before as we combine subs, dubs, simulcasts, library, music, movies, manga—all into one subscription. The new Crunchyroll is the realisation of a dream, and we are grateful to the creators of anime and the millions of fans who have joined us in making the community what it is today.”
