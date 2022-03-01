As the ITV Studios’ award-winning global hit format continues to go from strength to strength, with a host of recommissions across the globe, Come Dine With Me has landed a commission by HBO MAX in Mexico.
Come Dine With Me follows four strangers battling it out for the title of ‘ultimate dinner party host.’ Each night, one of the four will organise a dinner party and the guests rate the experience. At the end of the week, only one will be crowned the winner and walk away with the cash prize. Are you ready for their attempts to out-wine, out-dine and out-shine each other in this spicy culinary cook-off.
The British reality show has now been licensed to 46 territories around the world, with over 17.000 episodes produced globally. In addition to HBO Max in Mexico, the series has landed in Greece, Croatia, Chile, Brazil, Latvia, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Turkey, Slovakia and Sweden. The territories have all renewed their contract for brand-new seasons, as has Germany’s VOX, which has ordered it’s 25th series.
Commenting on the commission, Arjan Pomper, MD global entertainment, ITV Studios said: "Come Dine With Me is one of those beloved formats that just keeps growing. Not just with new commissions and recommissions, but also with the brand new spin-off Come Dine With Me: The Professionals. We can't wait to show this latest spin-off to the countries as this version has just as much international potential."
The news follows on from last month’s announcement that Channel 4 in the UK has commissioned a brand-new spin off show Come Dine With Me: The Professionals, produced by MultiStory Media, part of ITV Studios.
