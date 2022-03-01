Building on what it says is the success and demand for its core on-demand film service in Czechia, and as it diversifies its programming grid to include more entertainment in HD, it SPI is to start measuring viewership data of the FilmBox Stars service in the region.
“The strategic decision to make FilmBox Stars a measurable channel is a step forward that builds on the success of FilmBox, which has established itself as the leader in the pay movie market in Czechia for almost two years and counting,” explained SPI International CEO Berk Uziyel. “We are grateful for the on-going support of SPI/FilmBox audiences in Czechia and we undertake this change as a means to elevate their entertainment experience with more targeted content offerings and the goal of making FilmBox Stars the second most-watched pay movie TV channel in the market.”
Effective immediately, FilmBox Stars will offer a more diversified channel programming in HD to expand its viewership, especially across the female demographic. In addition to Hollywood hits and popular blockbusters with A-list celebrities that FilmBox Stars already broadcasts, the enriched programming slate will include more romantic comedies, dramas, series, thrillers, biographical and family movies. It will also feature local Czech content. A weekly programming grid for FilmBox Stars will include the following on primetime: Dramas starring A-list Hollywood stars on Mondays, romantic movies on Tuesdays, gripping thrillers on Wednesdays, popular Czech films on Thursdays and comedies on Fridays. On Saturdays, viewers will be able to watch biographical or historical movies and stories that are based on real events. Sundays will feature the Hit/Premiere of The Week.
In the upcoming weeks, viewers can enjoy Channing Tatum in Magic Mike, a movie directed by Steven Soderbergh and is based on Tatum’s personal experience as an 18-year-old stripper. In Book Club, things will get steamy, as long-time friends Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen spice up their lives after reading Fifty Shades of Grey. A different kind of comedy is Bohdan Sláma’s Divoké včely, a confrontation of relations between various lovers in a small North Moravian village.
FilmBox Stars will, of course, show many typical romantic comedies, such as Two Night Stand where a snowstorm forces two people who made an online connection to unwillingly extend their one-night stand as a blizzard goes through the night. High-quality drama will also be part of the channel’s movie offer, such as Marek Najbrt’s Protektor, a love story from the times of the Nazi occupation, or The Iron Lady starring Meryl Streep.
