“We are thrilled to help Ikast.io deliver the cutting-edge rights and royalty management solution the video streaming industry so urgently needs. At NPAW, we work to enable the entire industry ecosystem with our video analytics expertise and tools so that we can all thrive as a community, and Ikast.io is the perfect proof of that,” remarked NPAW CEO and co-founder Ferran G. Vilaró. The blockchain-based rights-tracking platform says that with the rise of over-the-top (OTT) services and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, it has become key for content editors and providers to master digital rights management if they want to keep track of all royalties to collect and copyrights to be compliant with.Ikast.io added that such this strong demand not only comes from media and entertainment studios and TV channels but also from brands, organisations and individual content creators. It added that discovering how to best fight back illegal copies and ensuring that content owners are fairly remunerated are becoming increasingly important issues.The company’s technology is designed to track viewership history in real time and enable dynamic, transparent, and accurate real-time reporting and insights into the authenticity of content to detect its unauthorised use and distribution, all, it says, to ultimately guarantee better, fairer remuneration for content owners.By using NPAW’s technology, Ikast.io believes that it can now get accurate and vendor-independent data directly from the video player and analyse them across all kinds of distribution and monetisation business models. Moreover, with access to the new capabilities, Ikast.io believes that it stands poised to accelerate its offering of a powerful data-driven rights tracing solution to its ever-growing client portfolio of over 50 companies."This strategic partnership with NPAW will largely accelerate the building up of a first-class, data-driven blockchain solution for rights and royalty management,” added Ikast.io president Cédric Monnier. “The rich and dynamic data analytics capabilities brought about by this new partnership will reinforce our commitment to providing our clients with a trustworthy rights management service. NPAW’s global client reach across more than 160 key players in the online video streaming space is seen as being able to boost the adoption of iKast.io‘s services on a larger and faster scale. The company has over a decade’s worth of experience in developing scalable analytics solutions to optimise performance and user engagement, helping customers to build media experiences that maximise revenue.“We are thrilled to help Ikast.io deliver the cutting-edge rights and royalty management solution the video streaming industry so urgently needs. At NPAW, we work to enable the entire industry ecosystem with our video analytics expertise and tools so that we can all thrive as a community, and Ikast.io is the perfect proof of that,” remarked NPAW CEO and co-founder Ferran G. Vilaró.