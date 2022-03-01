In a move that it says will raise the bar on connectivity as well extend its connectivity leadership, chip giant Qualcomm has announced FastConnect 7800.









In terms of availability, FastConnect 7800 is sampling now with commercial availability expected in the second half of 2022. Said to build upon the latest in Wi-Fi standards while maintaining backwards compatibility with all prior-generation Wi-Fi devices, the line sees the introduction of High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link technology – the premium capability for Wi-Fi 7 networks that unlocks the potential of multiple 5GHz and 6GHz connections to deliver new standards in throughput and lowest sustained latency, while reserving high-traffic 2.4GHz spectrum for Bluetooth and lower-bandwidth Wi-Fi.High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link is a signature Wi-Fi 7 implementation in FastConnect 7800, simultaneously using two Wi-Fi radios for four streams of high band connectivity in 5GHz and/or 6GHz bands. In the new launch, 4-Stream Dual-Band Simultaneous (DBS), is extended into the high bands and is said to be able to bring immediate benefit in today’s networks. It builds on existing Qualcomm 4-Stream DBS (2x2 + 2x2) with 5 and/or 6GHz Wi-Fi links used in concert for extreme low latency performance between access point and client or independently for multi-client scenarios.FastConnect 7800 supports all multi-link modes and with HBS Multi-Link, so that consumers can experience minimised latency and interference, jitter-free connections, and what are said to be “blazing” fast speeds using 320MHz channels in increasingly available 6GHz spectrum, or 240MHz channels of globally available 5GHz spectrum.In a typical scenario, a mobile device connecting to a Wi-Fi 6/6E access point (for 2x2 backhaul in high band spectrum) can concurrently connect to an XR headset (for 2x2 fronthaul also in high band spectrum), free from low-bandwidth and congestions of the 2.4GHz band. With FastConnect 7800, Qualcomm Technologies reasserts its leadership by defining the future of wireless connectivity. Introducing the first Wi-Fi 7 solution to the industry might be enough for some, but with the introduction of HBS Multi-Link we take performance to the next level, shattering expectations for speed and latency," claimed Dino Bekis, vice president and general manager, Mobile Compute and Connectivity, Qualcomm Technologies. "Coupled with up to 50% lower power consumption and Intelligent Dual Bluetooth with advanced Snapdragon Sound capabilities, FastConnect 7800 is simply the best client connectivity offering in the industry.”“In our always-on world, the need to have the fastest, uninterrupted connectivity is growing by the day,” said Billy Zhang, Vice President, Overseas Sales and Service, at device manufacturer OPPO . “We are proud to collaborate with Qualcomm and to deliver ground-breaking connected experiences to our users around the world.”“Demand for connectivity has been increasing exponentially and variety of experiences and need for data will continue to drive it further…we are proud to collaborate with [Qualcomm] to drive the next generation of Wi-Fi solutions” said Bryan Chang, general manager of the ASUS Phone business unit.In terms of availability, FastConnect 7800 is sampling now with commercial availability expected in the second half of 2022.